Women’s Premier League | 2 J&K cricketers in auction list

Srinagar: The list of players shortlisted for the inaugural Women’s Premier League Player Auction is out with only two J&K cricketers making it to the auction.

BCCI on Tuesday announced that 409 cricketers are set to go under the hammer at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on February 13th. A total of 1525 players had registered for the inaugural Women’s Premier League Player Auction and the final list was curtailed to 409 players.

The list includes only two J&K cricketers, Jasia Akhter and Sarla Devi. While Jasia who is the best-ever women cricketer that J&K has produced captains the Rajasthan team, Sarla Devi is an all-rounder who plays for J&K.