Women’s Premier League | 2 J&K cricketers in auction list

Srinagar: The list of players shortlisted for the inaugural Women’s Premier League Player Auction is out with only two J&K cricketers making it to the auction.
BCCI on Tuesday announced that 409 cricketers are set to go under the hammer at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on February 13th. A total of 1525 players had registered for the inaugural Women’s Premier League Player Auction and the final list was curtailed to 409 players.
The list includes only two J&K cricketers, Jasia Akhter and Sarla Devi. While Jasia who is the best-ever women cricketer that J&K has produced captains the Rajasthan team, Sarla Devi is an all-rounder who plays for J&K.
Jasia Akhtar is at serial 250 while Sarla Devi, the all-rounder, is at serial 305.
The Women’s Premier League is set to be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26.
Out of 409 players, 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players of which 8 players are from associate nations. The total number of capped players is 202, uncapped players are 199 and 8 are from associate nations. A maximum of 90 slots are available with the five teams, with 30 being slotted for overseas players.
Jasia has emerged as the highest run-getter this season in the Senior Womens One Day tournament and second best in the T20 tournament.