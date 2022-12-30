WOMEN’S U-15 TOURNAMENT | Karnataka beat J&K by 8-wickets

Srinagar: J&K suffered its first defeat in the ongoing women’s U-15 One Day Tournament as they were beaten by Karnataka by eight wickets at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Ground B, Rajkot on Friday.

J&K who had registered comfortable wins against Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland in its first two matches faced Karnataka in the third match of the campaign.

Batting first, J&K began on a disastrous note losing 4 wickets for just 9 runs in 9.3 overs.