WOMEN’S U-15 TOURNAMENT | Karnataka beat J&K by 8-wickets

Srinagar: J&K suffered its first defeat in the ongoing women’s U-15 One Day Tournament as they were beaten by Karnataka by eight wickets at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Ground B, Rajkot on Friday.
J&K who had registered comfortable wins against Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland in its first two matches faced Karnataka in the third match of the campaign.
Batting first, J&K began on a disastrous note losing 4 wickets for just 9 runs in 9.3 overs.
However, the duo of Sania Slathia and Bhagya Lakshmi Jamwal salvaged the sinking ship and took the score to 55 in 21 overs before Bhagya Lakshmi was dismissed on her individual score of 21. J&K managed to score 87/9 in the stipulated 35 overs. Sania Slathia scored 22 runs.
For Karnataka, Vandita K Rao was the wrecker-in-chief who took 5 wickets while Veda Varshini and Inchara CU claimed one wicket each.
In reply, Karnataka chased the target easily in 17.5 overs by losing two wickets, thus winning the match by eight wickets. Inchara CU was the top scorer with 34 runs while H Bhavika Reddy and Sherya S Chavan contributed 20 and 19 runs to the total respectively.
For J&K, left-arm seam bowlers, Sheetal Devi and Manya Banotra claimed one wicket each.