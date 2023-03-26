Sports

Women’s World Boxing C’ships: Nikhat Zareen clinches gold

India's Nikhat Zareen poses for a photo with her belt and the Gold medal as she celebrates her victory over two-time Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam in the final of 50 Kg light flyweight category to clinch a gold medal, in IBA Women's World Boxing Championship 2023, in New Delhi on Sunday.
New Delhi: India’s boxing sensation Nikhat Zareen defeated Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam 5-0 in the final to win her second Women’s World Championships gold medal, here on Sunday.

Nikhat started her bout in attacking mode. She didn’t let Thi Tam to settle and landed a rally of punches to win the first round 5-0.

The second round also went in favour of the Indian.

The third round was a tough one, as Thi Tam gave her all but she was given a count when Nikhay punched her on her face. Thi Tam, too, managed to land one punch on Nikhat which stunned the entire stadium.

The referee gave a count to Nikhat. The match continued and the Indian proved a little ahead in the round and was declared the winner.

