Women’s World Boxing C’ships: Nikhat Zareen clinches gold

The second round also went in favour of the Indian.

The third round was a tough one, as Thi Tam gave her all but she was given a count when Nikhay punched her on her face. Thi Tam, too, managed to land one punch on Nikhat which stunned the entire stadium.

The referee gave a count to Nikhat. The match continued and the Indian proved a little ahead in the round and was declared the winner.