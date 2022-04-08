Woods cards 71 on return to Masters

Augusta, Apr 8: Tiger Woods made an impressive return at the 86th Masters with a one-under 71 to lie four shots behind SungjaeIm, who emerged as the sole leader after the opening round at Augusta National.

As Woods was hanging in for an even par front nine, his playing partner Joaquin Niemann from Mexico got a big cheer as he holed his second shot from 105 yards on the Par-4 ninth for an eagle and became the first player to reach 3-under for the tournament.