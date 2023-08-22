World Badminton Championships: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen make winning start

Prannoy, the highest-ranked Indian male player at World No. 9, defeated Kalle Koljonen, the world No.57 from Finland, 24-22, 21-10 in a Round of 64 match. Lakshya Sen, who won a bronze medal in the 2021 edition of the World Championship, had an even easier time on the court, beating world No. 111 Georges Julien Paul of Mauritius 21-12, 21-7 in his first-round encounter.

However, India suffered a setback when Kidambi Srikanth, winner of the silver medal in the 2021 edition played at Huelva, Spain, crashed out in the first round, losing to Japan's World No.15 Kenta Nishimoto in straight games.