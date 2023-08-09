WORLD CUP 2023: India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad officially rescheduled to October 14

Dubai: The highly-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan at the 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was rescheduled to October 14 by International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.
The development comes after the news of the most high-profile clash in the tournament being brought forward from the original date of October 15, owing to it coinciding with the first day of Navaratri, a major, nine-day Hindu festival as local police in Ahmedabad had raised concerns over providing adequate security on that day.
Apart from the India-Pakistan match, details of eight other matches have also been changed in the latest updated schedule of the tournament released on Wednesday.
India’s last league match against the Netherlands, a day-night clash to be played in Bengaluru, has now been shifted to November 12 from November 11.
Due to the change in date of the India-Pakistan clash, defending champions England’s fixture against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi will now be played 24 hours later on October 15, instead of the original date of October 14.
Pakistan’s contest against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad has moved from October 12 to now being played on October 10. On the other hand, Australia’s big match against South Africa in Lucknow has been moved back by 24 hours and will now be played on October 12 instead of October 13.
New Zealand’s game against Bangladesh, which was originally scheduled as a day match for October 14 in Chennai has been moved back by 24 hours and will now be held on October 13 as a day-night contest. England’s clash against Bangladesh in Dharamsala on October 10 is now a day match with a 10:30 am start time after it was originally scheduled as a day-night fixture.
Matches scheduled for November 12 have been moved a day earlier to November 11 -- Australia-Bangladesh in Pune (10:30 am) and England-Pakistan in Kolkata (2 pm). It comes after the date of the England-Pakistan clash could be changed due to it coinciding with Kali Puja in the city.