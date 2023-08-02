World Cup 2023 | India-Pakistan match to be played on October 14

Though ICC has not released a revised schedule for the World Cup, which is expected to come out this week, ESPNCricinfo understands that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has agreed on the change. The venue will be Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium as originally announced. The date change for the biggest fixture of the tournament has an impact on Pakistan’s preceding fixture against Sri Lanka as well. It will be played in Hyderabad as originally announced but it will be played on October 10 instead of Oct 12, allowing Pakistan enough gap between two matches.

The need for schedule change arose because the original date of India-Pakistan match also marks the first day of Hindu festival of ‘Navaratri’. The local police is concerned that it would get difficult to provide adequate security on that day. The International Cricket Council (ICC) wrote to PCB a few days back about this change to which the board agreed.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, however, had said that the clash with ‘Navaratri’ was not reason for the change. He had said last week that several full ICC members had requested changes in the tournament schedule & some tweaks will be done.

The change to India-Pakistan date will also have an impact on other teams and matches. October 14 is also a double header, which will feature matches between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Chennai and Afghanistan and England in Delhi, the latter game is likely to be played potentially a day earlier on October 13.