WORLD HEART DAY | Kashmir Runners Club to organise awareness run

Srinagar: On World Heart Day today, the Kashmir Runners Club will organise an awareness run today from Iqbal Park in Rajbagh to Lal Chowk.

A statement said that the event's theme, "Use Heart, Know Heart," underscores the critical importance of heart disease prevention, particularly among young individuals who grapple with drug abuse and sedentary lifestyles.

"Running, a cornerstone of heart-healthy living, takes centre stage in this initiative. The members of the club pledged to run 10 km on the day to raise awareness about heart health. Regular physical activity, such as running, has been shown to strengthen the heart, improve cardiovascular health, and reduce the risk of heart disease, they said. This event serves as a powerful reminder that adopting an active lifestyle can significantly contribute to overall heart well-being."