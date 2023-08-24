World Para Powerlifting C'ships | Parmjeet wins historic, maiden gold at senior level in Dubai

Parmjeet’s historic milestone, which also meant his elevation from bronze to gold at the World Championships, came a day after Honey Dabas clinched the first-ever gold at the Junior level for India at the Hilton Dubai, Al Habtoor City.

Demonstrating strength and determination, the 31-year-old Parmjeet Singh from Punjab successfully lifted weights of 150 kg, 155 kg, and 157 kg, achieving a total of 462 kg, which was enough to outshine his Colombian competitor, Morales Gonzalez, who secured the silver medal with a total lift of 444 kg.