World Test Championship | Australia beat India by 209 runs, claim the Mace for 1st time

With the resounding victory giving them their ninth ICC title, also their first-ever WTC crown, Australia has become the first team in men's international cricket to win all major trophies. Their victory was set up on Day One of the five-day match by a 285-run partnership between 'Player of the Match' Travis Head (163) and Steve Smith (121) after Australia were sent in to bat first by India.

India commenced the fifth day's play from 164/3 in 40 overs, with hopes brimming of conjuring the highest-ever successful chase in fourth innings of a Test match. That hope increased when Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane looked purposeful in their fourth-wicket partnership of 86 during an improbable chase of 444.