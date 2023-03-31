World Test Championship: Ross Taylor backs India pace attack to fire in final

Spin was the key weapon as India beat Australia 2-1 in the recent Test series on home soil but pace bowlers are expected to lead both attacks when the teams clash again in the WTC Final in June.

Mohammad Shami was the pick of India's quicks with nine wickets in the recent series against Australia, while Umesh Yadav took three scalps in two matches and Mohammed Siraj claimed just one victim from 24 overs across three Tests.