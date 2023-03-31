World Test Championship: Ross Taylor backs India pace attack to fire in final

Dubai, Mar 31: India have the pace attack to trouble Australia in the World Test Championship final in England even if Jasprit Bumrah remains sidelined through injury, feels WTC winner Ross Taylor.
Spin was the key weapon as India beat Australia 2-1 in the recent Test series on home soil but pace bowlers are expected to lead both attacks when the teams clash again in the WTC Final in June.
Mohammad Shami was the pick of India's quicks with nine wickets in the recent series against Australia, while Umesh Yadav took three scalps in two matches and Mohammed Siraj claimed just one victim from 24 overs across three Tests.
While most fast bowlers struggled to make an impact in the Border-Gavaskar series in India, former New Zealand great Taylor expects them to be pivotal when the teams meet in seamer-friendly conditions in the WTC Final at The Oval in England.