Wrestler Mirza Irani wins Ramkote Kesri Dangal title

The bout lasted for 25 minutes and Mirza emerged the winner on the point basis.

The RamkoteKesriDangal has a long history as it was being organized every year since 1930. This year a total 60 bouts were decided in the Day long dangal amid a crowd of more than 25000 spectators.

The Event was organized by the Dangal Committee Ramkot. The winner of the top bout bagged a cash prize of Rs 160000 and a Gurj presented to him by Dangal Committee Ramkot.