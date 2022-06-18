Wrestler Mirza Irani wins Ramkote Kesri Dangal title

Samba, June 18: Wrestler Mirza from Irani won the Annual RamkoteKesriDangal title by defeating Roji from Kapurthala.
The bout lasted for 25 minutes and Mirza emerged the winner on the point basis.
The RamkoteKesriDangal has a long history as it was being organized every year since 1930. This year a total 60 bouts were decided in the Day long dangal amid a crowd of more than 25000 spectators.
The Event was organized by the Dangal Committee Ramkot. The winner of the top bout bagged a cash prize of Rs 160000 and a Gurj presented to him by Dangal Committee Ramkot.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Billawar, Sandesh Kumar was the Chief Guest. BDC Chairman RamkotAbhayKhajuria, local DDC councilor NarainDuttTripathi, SarpanchPardeep Singh, SHO Billawar, Chowki Officer Ramkot and Rajesh Gupta Committee President and its members also shared the podium.
The Competitions were held for six main Zandis. The sixth Zandi was between Sunny KohalivsRinkuDehli for Rs 35000 and the former emerged as the winner, Raman Kohali defeated JassaMarod and won the Fifth Zandi for Rs 40000. Similarly, the Fourth Zandi was between Meharab Iran vs Shan Veer Kohali for Rs 60000 which ended with draw. The third Zandi for Rs 90000 was won by GopiLeela by defeating Ravi from Dehli.
The 2nd Zandi for Rs 1.20 Lakh was bagged by SahilKohaliAkhara on point basis after extra time after a tough fight with VinniaMeen from Jammu.
Members of the organizing committee and technical officials who helped in smooth conduct of dangal were Vijay Gupta, SanjuRaina , Kaka Kharka, VinodSpolia, PardeepKhajuria, Kishore Kumar, Ravi Kant, Rocky Mehra, Sanjay Khajuria, RajinderMehra, Vishal Raina and Deepak- the Announcer.
The emerging wrestler Shiva of Dina Nagar and Thappa mesmerized the public with their outstanding and unique skills and received a huge applaud and appreciation.
At the end, the Committee extended vote of thanks to local administration, press and electronics media and all wrestlers who made this event a great success and accepted the open invitation for participating in Dangal.