WTC FINAL | Australia start their preparations at Kent for battle with India

London: Members of Australia's men's cricket team have started their preparations for the upcoming World Test Championships (WTF) final and the Ashes series against England at their United Kingdom-based training centre in South London.

As the Australians step up their preparations for their first challenge of facing India in the WTC final at The Oval from June 7, Pat Cummins' side will be going all-out in the chase of their maiden World Test Championship title.

However, the team management is also keeping a wary eye on The Oval ground where they have a poor record at The Oval where they will start their summer campaign. They would have liked to have started their campaign at the Lord's rather than The Oval.