WTC Final | India aim to end ICC title drought in clash with formidable Australia

Undoubtedly, India's team has been the most consistent one over the past two WTC cycles. They have also managed to reach knockout phases of major white-ball tournaments over the last 10 years but a trophy has eluded them. On the other hand, Australia will be looking to add to their enviable collection of world titles after missing a spot in the WTC final last cycle.

As far as the competition between the two sides is concerned, India has dominated Australia in the recent past. They have won their last four Test series against Australia -- two at home and two away -- all by 2-1 margins.