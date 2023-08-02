Wular Cup Cricket Tournament commences

Bandipora, Aug 2: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad Wednesday inaugurated the Wular Cup Cricket Tournament at SK Sports Stadium Bandipora.
The event is being organised by Nishat Cricket Club in collaboration with Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council.
Dr Owais, on the occasion, said that such events provide a platform for young cricketers to showcase their skills and nurture their passion for the sport. He encouraged the participants to imbibe the values of sportsmanship and fair play throughout the tournament.
As many as 64 teams across the district are participating in the knockout basis event. Organisers on the occasion said that the event will be a grand celebration of cricket, attracting sports enthusiasts, supporters, and well-wishers from all walks of life.
The DC, on the occasion, addressed the youth about ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’. He informed that the campaign aims at creating a drug-free India.
He urged youth to actively participate in the movement, emphasising that collective efforts are essential to build a healthier and drug-free Bandipora. He advised the participants to stay away from drugs and spread the message ‘Say No To Drugs’ to every nook and corner of the district and proactively play their role in the Anti Drug Campaign in the district.