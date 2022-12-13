Wushu champ Ayeera Chisti gets a rousing welcome in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 13: The World Junior Wushu Championship bronze medallist Ayeera Chisti of Srinagar on Tuesday got a rousing welcome upon her arrival back in Srinagar after a historic triumph in Indonesia.
Ayeera on Tuesday was welcomed back in Srinagar by her family and friends as well as J&K Sports Council officials.
Ayeera is being hailed by one and all for her historic achievement.
On Monday, Union Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur also hailed Ayeera for her achievement.
“Congratulations to Ayeera Chisti on becoming the first female athlete from J&K to win a bronze medal at the 8th WWC. Earlier she won gold for India at the IWC in Georgia, along with many national-level medals. Her stupendous achievement will motivate the girls from J&K and the nation,” Anurag Thakur tweeted.
In the 8th Junior Wushu World Championship held in Indonesia, Ayeera Chishti bagged a bronze medal for India to write a new chapter in the history of Wushu martial arts in J&K. Ayeera is the first ever female Wushu athlete from J&K to bag medal in World Championship.
Earlier, Ayeera was the first female from J&K to get selected for the World Junior Wushu championship and by winning the medal she has taken it a notch higher now.
Before participating in World Championship, Ayeera had bagged a gold medal for India in the International Wushu Championship in Georgia.
Ayeera has been winning medals on regular basis at the National level and has been part of various National level camps as well.
Ayeera was selected for the World Championship during the selection process conducted by the Wushu Association of India in Meerut. Ayeera also bagged a medal in the Wushu National Women’s League held in J&K.