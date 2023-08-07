Wushu Championship kick-starts in Bandipora

Bandipora: District Nodal Officer Coordination Muhammad Ashraf Hakak Monday kick started District Wushu Championship, 2023 at Government Higher Secondary School Ajas Bandipora.
The championship is being organized by the Wushu Association of Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with District Administration Bandipora under Nashamukht Bharat Abhiyan.
As many as 330 participants, including both boys and girls from all age categories representing different clubs and schools of District Bandipora took part in the event.
On the occasion, Nodal Officer Coordination District Administration Bandipora, Muhammad Ashraf Hakak, inaugurated the championship. Padmashree Awardee Shri Fasal Ali Dar, Principal Higher Secondary besides others were present.
Hakak expressed his delight to hold the championship in Ajas Bandipora, recognizing its potential to encourage youth participation in sports and steer them away from negative influences.
He acknowledged the excellent performance of Bandipora in the realm of sports and believed that this championship would serve as an inspiration to other districts. Furthermore, he assured unwavering support from District Administration Bandipora.