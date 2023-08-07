Wushu Championship kick-starts in Bandipora

On the occasion, Nodal Officer Coordination District Administration Bandipora, Muhammad Ashraf Hakak, inaugurated the championship. Padmashree Awardee Shri Fasal Ali Dar, Principal Higher Secondary besides others were present.

Hakak expressed his delight to hold the championship in Ajas Bandipora, recognizing its potential to encourage youth participation in sports and steer them away from negative influences.

He acknowledged the excellent performance of Bandipora in the realm of sports and believed that this championship would serve as an inspiration to other districts. Furthermore, he assured unwavering support from District Administration Bandipora.