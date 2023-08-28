Wushu coach Suhail Bhat bags award

Srinagar, Aug 27: District Anantnag Wushu Coach Suhail Hassan Bhat today received the National Chetan Chauhan Award at the Constitution Club of India New Delhi today.
A statement said that Suhail is part of the National Executive Council of Pythian Games also.
“I am highly overwhelmed to receive the National Chetan Chauhan Award in New Delhi today. This surely is going to add more responsibilities on me as I have to keep proving my talent with every passing day.,” said Suhail Bhat on the sidelines of the presentation ceremony.
Pythian Council of India founder Bijendra Goel has also congratulated Suhail Bhat & wished him success in future too.