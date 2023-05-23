Wushu selection trials on May 25, 26

Srinagar, May 23:Wushu Association of J&K is going to conduct selection trials for the Senior Wushu team on May 25 and 26 at Wushu Hall Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex, Srinagar.
The trials would be held to select teams for the 32nd Senior National Wushu Championship scheduled to be held at Pune from June 26 to July 1.
Association has asked all the players of all affiliated Units of the Wushu Association of J&K in the senior Division in both Taolu and Sanda to report at the venue for the trials.