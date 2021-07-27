Wushu Trials conclude| 15 players shortlisted for National trials

Srinagar: The selection trials for selecting J&K Wushu players for National trials concluded at Gindun Sports Ground, Rajbagh here on Tuesday.

The two day selection trials conducted by Wushu Association of J&K saw a large number of players turning up from all over J&K. In the trials overall 15 players were shortlisted. In senior men, six players were shortlisted while in women section three were shortlisted . In the youth girls section , two players were shortlisted while in youth boys section four players were selected.

All the selected players in both youth and senior were shortlisted for the final selection trial scheduled to be held at Khelo India Wushu center Meerut (UP).

The shortlisted players will also undergo coaching under expert coaches from July 28 to August 15.