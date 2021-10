Srinagar: The Wushu Association of J&K, held selection trials for 20th Junior National Wushu championship at Gindun ground Rajbagh here on Wednesday and Thursday.

The trials were held to select J&K players for the Junior national championship scheduled to be held in Jalandhar from October 20 to 25.

In the trials 38 players were shortlisted by the selection committee of the Wushu Association of J&K.