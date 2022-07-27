Wushu trials for National championship from July 29

Srinagar, July 27: The junior category selection trial will be held at Gindun Stadium in Rajbagh by the Wushu Association of J&K on July 29 and 30.
For the 21st Junior National Wushu Championship, which will take place in Kerala from September 1 to 6, trials will be held to choose the boys’ and girls’ J&K squad. The selected players will be a member of the coaching team before leaving for the national competition.
Aadhar cards, health certificates, and date of birth certificates must all be brought by all interested parties, according to the statement.