Srinagar: In the ongoing Annual A-Division league football tournament two matches were played at Gindun Ground Rajbagh here on Monday.

In the first match Yahaya Warse FC defeated Kashmir Star FC by 1-0 goals. Asif Bhat was the scorer for the winning side.

In the second division league, Spartans FC beat Eleven Star FC by 2-0 goals. Amaan Farooq scored both the goals for Spartan FC.

The tournament is organized by J&K football Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council.