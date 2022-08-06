Yasir shines as JKCA Team B3 beat Team B1

Srinagar, Aug 6: JKCA Team B3 beat Team B1 on the basis of first innings lead in the ongoing JKCA Multi-day format cricket tournament at Sher-i-Kashmir cricket stadium Sonwar, here on Saturday.

Resuming its innings on an overnight total of 56 for the loss of two wickets in response to Team B3 first inning score of 202 runs, Team B1 got all out for 163 run total. They conceded the first innings lead of 39.