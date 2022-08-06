Yasir shines as JKCA Team B3 beat Team B1

Srinagar, Aug 6: JKCA Team B3 beat Team B1 on the basis of first innings lead in the ongoing JKCA Multi-day format cricket tournament at Sher-i-Kashmir cricket stadium Sonwar, here on Saturday.
Resuming its innings on an overnight total of 56 for the loss of two wickets in response to Team B3 first inning score of 202 runs, Team B1 got all out for 163 run total. They conceded the first innings lead of 39.
Jiyaad Magray top scored with 47 runs, while Nasir Lone contributed 38 runs and Suhail Sultan scored 22 runs.
For Team B3, Yasir Gulzar was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets, while left-arm spinner Tehzeem Tak bagged two wickets.
Team B3 were 80 for the loss of four wickets in 22 overs in their second innings at the close of play. Shahnawaz Hussain (23) and Junaid Qazi (14) were the main contributors. For Team B1, Mujtaba Yousuf and Waseem Bashir claimed one wicket each.
Earlier, on Friday, Ahmed Banday had scored 58 runs off 74 balls while Zaman Qayoom, Zaid Mohammad and Asif Khan had contributed 39, 38 and 30 runs to the total respectively.
For JKCA B1, Yasir Bhat was the pick of the bowlers taking three wickets, while Imtiyaz Ganie and Waseem Bashir bagged two wickets each.