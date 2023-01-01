Yo-Yo Test, Dexa will now be part of selection criteria: BCCI

BCCI also said the issues of player availability, workload management and fitness parameters were also discussed at length during the meeting along with the roadmap to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which will be hosted by India later in October and November. Incidentally, India’s last ODI World Cup title came in 2011 at home.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the BCCI has shortlisted 20 players who will be on the radar and will be rotated for proper preparation for the ODI World Cup 2023. “It was a very constructive and fruitful meeting where we reviewed the past performance and planned for future events, including World Cup and World Test Championship (WTC).”