Yoga competitions begin in Achabal

Srinagar, Apr 12: The two-day Zonal Level Inter-School Yoga Competition organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports Zone Achabal commenced at Fisheries Park Achabal on Wednesday.
Around 70 schools from across the zone involving 500 students are participating in various categories.
The competition will be judged by a panel of expert yoga practitioners, who will evaluate the participants based on their performance, technique, and adherence to the principles of yoga. The winners of the competition will be awarded prizes and certificates, and will also be given an opportunity to participate in the District-level Yoga Competition.