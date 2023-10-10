You have created history: PM Modi tells Asian Games contingent

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with the Asian Games contingent, which won a record 107 medals, including 28 gold, at the recently-concluded Asiad in Hangzhou, China, and said that the entire country is proud of their achievement as they have created history.

"The whole country is feeling proud of your (athletes') performance in the Asian Games. I also thank the trainers and coaches of the athletes on behalf of the nation," Modi said while interacting with the athletes at the Dhyan Chand stadium here.