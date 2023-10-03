Young Boxer from Kargil to attend National Boxing Coaching Camp

Kargil: In a remarkable achievement, a young and talented boxer hailing from the serene landscapes of Kargil in the Ladakh region is all set to make history as he prepares to attend the prestigious National boxing coaching camp later this month.

Villayat Ali, the son of Sajjad Hussain, a native of Pashkum village in Kargil, will etch his name in the annals of Ladakh's sports history by becoming the first athlete from the region to participate in the National Boxing Coaching Camp, scheduled for October 4 to 20.

This significant milestone is a testament to Ali's dedication, hard work, and exceptional boxing prowess, which have earned him recognition on the national stage. His journey to this remarkable achievement began earlier this year when he clinched the silver medal in the 5th Junior Boy’s National Boxing Championship, held at Don Bosco College in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, in July.