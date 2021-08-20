Young Kashmiri part of paralympic squad

In this capacity, Bagati is working along with other members of the national delegation – including athletes, coaches, and administrators for the Tokyo Paralymic games. Bagati got on to his job as a mentor, supporter and cheerleader tweeted, on arrival in Tokyo, “Team India all set to make a mark on the grand stage! So happy to see them in high spirits. It's an honour to be a part of the Indian Contingent”.

Bagati, has been the goodwill ambassador for Paralympics since 2015, and recently graduated from the Pamona College in the USA. He has earlier developed The ‘In Rio’ app, which was instrumental in helping para-athletes during the 2016 Rio Games with online access to various queries including preparation, diet, fitness etc.

Bagati is deeply connected with his homeland, Kashmir and has recently incubated a research centre, KYARI, Kashmir Yamberzal Applied Research Institute to conduct and facilitate academic and policy research on the socio-economic and sustainability aspects of J&K. Using his drive and enterprise, he hopes to build a network of researchers across the globe who are interested in different aspects of the development of J&K.