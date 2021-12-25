Youth participation in sports imperative for physical, mental agility: Rana

Jammu: BJP leader and former legislator Devender Singh Rana today lauded youth participation in sports in a big way, saying this is a healthy and productive pursuit in maintaining physical fitness and keeping the mind agile.

“Equally heartening is the advent of all the games played at the national and international level, in which the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are not participating substantially but excelling as well in various high profile events”, Rana said while declaring open the XI Senior National Kurash Championship 2021-22, played at Indoor Sports Stadium, Bhagwati Nagar this afternoon.