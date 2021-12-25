Youth participation in sports imperative for physical, mental agility: Rana

Jammu: BJP leader and former legislator Devender Singh Rana today lauded youth participation in sports in a big way, saying this is a healthy and productive pursuit in maintaining physical fitness and keeping the mind agile.
“Equally heartening is the advent of all the games played at the national and international level, in which the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are not participating substantially but excelling as well in various high profile events”, Rana said while declaring open the XI Senior National Kurash Championship 2021-22, played at Indoor Sports Stadium, Bhagwati Nagar this afternoon.
Rana said while wrestling or Dangal, once a most admired traditional sport, has again become very popular in this part of the country in recent years, its new format in Kurash is a welcome feature keeping in view the interest and enthusiasm among the youth towards this sport.
He appreciated the potential and skill of those who participated in the event, hoping this will inspire and motivate the youth towards this discipline of the sport. Such pursuits are imperative to channelize the youth energy towards positive direction.
The BJP leader said sports present a unique opportunity to young boys and girls to excel and bring laurels, not only for themselves but for the place they belong to as well. He wished the participants all the best and success in their endeavours in future events as well.
Jammu’s Danish Sharma, who is credited with clinching a fifth place in the Asian Games held at Jakarta in 2018, had a bout with Amiz-ullah Khan of Gujarat. The performers got big applause from the sports lovers who watched the event.
The highlight of the event was the participation of players from various parts of the country.
Rana complimented the organisers for holding the event while exuding confidence that this discipline of sport will attract the local youth in a big way.