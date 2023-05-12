Sports

YSS Baramulla celebrates Senior Citizens Sports Week

Srinagar, May 12: In continuation with the ongoing activities related to Sports for Seniors sports week, District Youth Services and Sports Baramulla conducted events for the senior citizens. 

The department conducted events in different sports disciplines and around 45 senior citizens participated. The events of football, Tug of War were held at GD College Baramulla.

Senior citizens who participated in the event shared their stories and expressed joy by participating in such an event.

At the end, participants expressed their gratitude towards the Department of Youth Services and Sports for organising such events

