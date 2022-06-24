YSS conducts Inter-Zonal Cricket, Chess events

Srinagar, June 24: Department of Youth Services and Sports, J&K conducted Inter-Zonal District level competitions in the discipline of Chess at Govt Degree College for Women SulkootKupwara.
The competitions were held for girls of all age groups (AAG) on June 22 and 23.
Meanwhile, players drawn from nine zones of District Doda are participating in Inter-Zonal District Level Competitions in the discipline of Cricket Under-19.
In the tournament around 130 students are participating. The selected players will participate in Divisional level inter-district competitions.