YSS conducts refresher course in 4 disciplines

Srinagar, Nov 15: The refresher courses in four games conducted by Youth Services and Sports Department were inaugurated on Tuesday in Srinagar.
A total of 80 trainees of Srinagar District are taking part in the week-long refresher course and are being imparted training in the disciplines of Hockey, Hand Ball, Fencing and Athletics by a panel of experts and resource persons from the Department.
The course was inaugurated by YSS Joint Director.
Speaking on the occasion, JD YSS said such programmes are essential for helping trainers gain knowledge and wisdom as it further adds to their skills for the larger interest of sportspersons of the UT.