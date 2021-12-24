YSS Cup-2021 | Matches held across J&K

Srinagar, Dec 24: The YSS Cup-2021 is going on in full swing with matches of cricket, volleyball tournaments held at various venues of J&K.
The events are being held in all 20 districts of J&K with both boys and girls participating.
Principal HRSS Hardpanzoo Muhammad Ibrahim inaugurated the event at GHSS Kishtwar. At zone Quil, Zonal Physical Education Office (ZPHO) welcomed the participants and interacted with the teams of Ashtangoo, Aloosa A, AshtangooGhat and Kehnusa-A of Block Aloosa who played the inaugural match in the Volleyball event at NM Boys Higher Secondary School (BHSS), Kaloosa.
Players at zone, Tulmulla also took part in YSS-Cup 2021. Around 97 participants from Block Lar and Block Wakura participated in the said tournament.
Director YS&S, Gazanfar Ali praised all the players as well as sports officers and said that the main focus of YSS Cup-21 is to engage students, non-students so that the hidden talent can be picked for the next level of competitions.