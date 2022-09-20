YSS Cup organised across 8 blocks of Ramban

Ramban, Sep 20: The Department of Youth Services and Sports Ramban on Tuesday organized Inter-Panchayat, Block level Kho-Kho, Volleyball, and Kabaddi tournament under YSS Cup 2022 in block Banihal, Khari, Ukhral, Ramsoo, Gool, Batote, Rajgarh and Gandhri.
Hundreds of youth from across the 8 blocks of the district participated in the tournament with enthusiasm.
Speaking on the occasion, the DYSSO highlighted the importance of sports and said that this initiative provides an excellent platform to the youth to showcase their talent.
These tournaments were conducted under the supervision of District Youth Service and Sports Officer, Dharamvir Singh and concerned ZPEO, under the aegis of Deputy Director Youth Service & Sports Subash Chibber & Joint Director Youth Services & Sports Atul Kumar.