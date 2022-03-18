YSS Cup to begin from March 29
Jammu, Mar 18: The Department of Youth Services and Sports is all set to organise inter-district UT level competitions of YSS Cup-21 in the disciplines of Kho-Kho, Kabaddi and Volleyball under phase first.
The UT level competitions in all three games are expected to start from the 29th of the current month till April 2.
Nearly 9076 Panchayat, Block teams drawn from all twenty districts of the Union territory in four sports disciplines namely Cricket, Kabadi, Kho-Kho and Volleyball were registered for this event and first of its kind sports extravaganza.
“The Host districts are directed to make all the necessary arrangements of venues, equipment, transport, boarding-lodging and arrangements of refreshment for the smooth conduct of the competitions” the communique reads.