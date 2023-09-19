YS&S Ganderbal organises Kabaddi competition for Boys

Ganderbal: The Youth Services and Sports (YS&S) department Ganderbal today organised a spectacular Inter Zone District level Kabaddi competition for Boys at GCOPE Gadoora Ganderbal.

A statement said that the event saw the enthusiastic participation of 124 student players from all four Zones of the district. The officials and the student players took a Panch Pran Pledge before the commencement of the event.

The competition unfolded with fervor and intensity shining a spotlight on the remarkable athletic prowess of these young participants.

The efforts of the meritorious teams were recognized by the senior officials of the department by felicitated them with well-deserved trophies after the culmination of the activity.

Sports events like these play a crucial role in promoting fitness and teamwork among students, the statement said.