YSS launches sports events for senior citizens

Srinagar, May 10: Under its Sports for All programme, the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) launched week-long Sports events for seniors events in various parts of J&K.
Under this Sports for Seniors initiative, hundreds of elders from different sports zones of all the 20 districts of J&K participated in different competitive sports and recreational activities on Thursday.
As part of this initiative, an event was held at BHSS Khonmoh which was organised by ZPEO Amirakadal. In the event, 25 participants took part in multiple events of Carom, Table Tennis and Tug of War. Principal BHSS KhonmohShabinaKyser was the guest on the occasion and she insisted on the role of sports in our lives. Participants were very enthusiastic and anxious
Meanwhile DYSS conducted, ‘Nature Walk 23’ a box initiative of making youth visit different historically important and naturally beautiful places of the valley. The first group of 25 students from different schools in the Anantnag district took a walk to Dachigam National Park.
Students from all other districts of Kashmir Valley will be participating in the Nature Walk as per the devised schedule to be followed till May 31. Nature Walk 23 is being organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports with the support of the Department of Wild Life Protection.
Joint Director Kashmir of Youth Services and Sports Department Waseem Raja visited Ranger ChadooraBudgam to inaugurate Inter-School Tug of War competitions for girls for all age groups.