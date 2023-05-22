YSS organises cycle race

Srinagar: As part of the G-20 awareness programme, Mega Cycle Race event was organised by District Youth Service and Sports Office Srinagar, Zone Amirakadal.

The race was flagged off from Flour Mill Balhama and culminated at BHSS Khonmoh wherein more than 150 participants took part.

Not only students (Boys/Girls) but locals of Block Khonmoh also participated in the event. In the Junior Category of Boys, Faid Yousuf From HS Lasjan got Ist position, Mujtaba Hussain from Maktab e Imamia Balhama got second and Mehran Parvaiz from MTI Khonmoh got the third position.