YSS organises cycle race

Srinagar: As part of the G-20 awareness programme, Mega Cycle Race event was organised by District Youth Service and Sports Office Srinagar, Zone Amirakadal.
The race was flagged off from Flour Mill Balhama and culminated at BHSS Khonmoh wherein more than 150 participants took part.
Not only students (Boys/Girls) but locals of Block Khonmoh also participated in the event. In the Junior Category of Boys, Faid Yousuf From HS Lasjan got Ist position, Mujtaba Hussain from Maktab e Imamia Balhama got second and Mehran Parvaiz from MTI Khonmoh got the third position.
While in the senior category, Faisal Shabir from Zawoora got first position, Kifayat Wani with Second position and Rasiq Wani from BHS Lasjan got third position. In Girls Section Hazika from Birla School got the first position, Iram Zehra from MS Balhama with a second and Nowsheen from Sama Public School got the third position.
Cycle Race was concluded with a grand ceremony at BHSS Khonmoh where the outstanding performers were honoured and acknowledged by ZPEO Amirakadal Dost Muhammad for their exceptional performance. The convenor of the event Mir Fayaz presented a vote of thanks and a trophy was presented to Principal BHSS Khonmoh Shabina Kyser by ZPEO Amirakadal.