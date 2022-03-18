YSS organises Snow Skiing course at Gurez

The course began earlier this month, and 50 students have been trained so far with the basics of Snow skiing and around 100 boys and girls are expected to be trained during the skiing course, which will last until the favourable snow accumulation remains on the ground.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr. Owais Ahmad said that this is the first ever programme organised in Gurez for training students in the basic Snow skiing course. He said that adequate arrangements have been made for the successful conduct of the course.