YSS organises Snow Skiing course at Gurez

Bandipora, Mar 18: In a first, the District Youth Services and Sports department Bandipora in collaboration with District Administration, Bandipora has organised a Snow Skiing course at Gurez.
The course began earlier this month, and 50 students have been trained so far with the basics of Snow skiing and around 100 boys and girls are expected to be trained during the skiing course, which will last until the favourable snow accumulation remains on the ground.
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr. Owais Ahmad said that this is the first ever programme organised in Gurez for training students in the basic Snow skiing course. He said that adequate arrangements have been made for the successful conduct of the course.
Dr.Owais said such events for youth engagement will be organised in future also and urged the youth to take part in such activities to showcase their talent.
The training programme has generated huge enthusiasm amongst the students and locals alike and has been able to promote the Gurez as the upcoming skiing destination.