YSS organises sports competitions for Tribal Youth

Kangan, June 24: Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) Ganderbal on Saturday organised a sports event for the tribal Youth here.
The event was organised for tribal youth of Zone Hariganiwan in Kangan area of Ganderbal district and was held at higher secondary ground Hariganiwan.
Director Youth Services and Sports SubhashChanderChibber was chief guest on the occasion while as DDC HariganiwanNooraniJara, District Youth Services and Sports officer GanderbalShafqat Ahmed besides officials and senior citizens of the area were present.
The competitions like Tug of War, and other folk dance besides singing competitions were conducted. Cultural activities were conducted among both Boys and Girls.
In these Competitions and cultural programmes almost 100 tribal Youth participated with zest and zeal. Director of Youth Services and Sports (YSS) Subash C Chhibber, reiterated the department’s commitment to leave no stone unturned in discovering and nurturing sports talent in the Union Territory (UT). The promotion of sports talent has been declared the department’s top priority, he said.