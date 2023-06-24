YSS organises sports competitions for Tribal Youth

The event was organised for tribal youth of Zone Hariganiwan in Kangan area of Ganderbal district and was held at higher secondary ground Hariganiwan.

Director Youth Services and Sports SubhashChanderChibber was chief guest on the occasion while as DDC HariganiwanNooraniJara, District Youth Services and Sports officer GanderbalShafqat Ahmed besides officials and senior citizens of the area were present.