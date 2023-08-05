YSS organises Tiranga Rally in Srinagar

Srinagar: In view of the 76th Independence Day celebrations, Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K organised a Tiranga rally under the theme of 'Meri Maati Mera Desh'.

A statement issued here said that the huge rally of hundreds of students and employees of the Department of YSS was flagged off by Joint Director Kashmir of the Department Waseem Raja from Youth Hostel Wazir Bagh here.

District Youth Services and Sports Officer Srinagar (DYSSO) Ghulam Hassan Lone and other senior officers and officials of Department were also present on this occasion.

The rally proceeded via Amar Singh College, NCC Quarters, Haft Chinar, Bakshi Stadium Tagore Hall and culminated in the premises of the Directorate of YSS J&K at Wazir Bagh Srinagar. Both boys and girls hailing from different educational institutions of the Srinagar district along with their escorting teachers participated in this rally.