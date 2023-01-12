YSS skiing course commences at Gulmarg

Srinagar: The first skiing course of the season organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports (YSS) J&K started at Gulmarg on Thursday.

The first batch of 60 student trainees selected from all the districts of the Jammu division has started their training at Gulmarg.

Director YSS while expressing happiness over the conduct of the training programme has sent his greetings to the participants.

“The trainers are working under the technical guidance of Olympian Gul Mustafa Dev and the department has made the best possible arrangements for boarding and lodging of the trainees at the scenic health resort,” he added.