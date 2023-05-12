YSS Srinagar conducts road races

Srinagar, May 12: Youth Services and Sports Srinagar conducted Road Races in different zones of the district for boys and girls.
The races were held in various age groups and the selected players of zonal level events will represent zones in upcoming inter-zone championships.
Meanwhile, the competitions for senior citizens are in full swing in all zones of District Srinagar.
The senior citizens have appreciated the efforts taken by District Officer Srinagar for senior citizens to involve them in sports events and organise competitions for them this effort will keep them and boost the morale of senior citizens.