Yusuf Pathan holds workshop for budding cricketers

Srinagar: To nurture the passion of cricket among youth of North Kashmir, RR Unit of Lolab under the aegis Charkut Garrison organised a workshop cum practice session for the budding cricketers of the region at Chandigam Model Village ground, Lolab Valley.

As per the statement issued by Army, workshop was conducted by renowned Indian Cricketer Yusuf Pathan, who is a Brand Ambassador of Cricket for J&K.

The workshop commenced at 10 AM in the morning and the session ended by 6 PM, in the evening. A total of 50 budding cricketers, from Kupwara, Handwara, Bandipora and adjoining districts, attended the workshop and got benefitted on aspects of technique and batting, bowling skills.