Sports
Zabarwan Premier League concludes
Srinagar, Aug 21: The 5th season of much talked about cricket league Zabarwan Premier League 2023 played at Talib Memorial Cricket Ground Nishat concluded on Sunday.
Brothers Eleven emerged as the winners by beating strong Gulab Jewellers by 26 runs in the final match of the league.
Batting first Brothers Eleven scored 171 runs in the allotted 20 overs, and captain Tahsin Dar was the top scorer and scored 93 runs. Gulab Jewellers faltered in the run chase and fell short by 26 runs.