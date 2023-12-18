Zahid achieves milestone, explores over 100 Alpine lakes in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 18: In a remarkable achievement, Badamwari Athletes extend their heartfelt congratulations to Zahid Kota, a core team member, for successfully exploring over 100 Alpine Lakes in Kashmir Valley.

As per the statement, the announcement comes after Kota accomplished the feat during a recent trek expedition to the summit of Lahurkut peak (4487M), marking the first-ever such accomplishment by any club in the challenging winter conditions.

The Badamwari Athletes, known for their commitment to fitness and adventure sports, expressed pride in Zahid Kota’s dedication, energy, and enthusiasm. The milestone underscores the significance of teamwork, determination, and unwavering dedication to such extraordinary endeavors.

Zahid Kota, who hails from Badamwari in Srinagar and is employed at Global Scientific, a Pune-based company, has become a trailblazer in promoting fitness and adventure sports among the youth. His relentless efforts to instil a passion for these activities have achieved personal milestones and contributed significantly to the Badamwari Athletes’ mission.

Chairman of Badamwari Athletes, Bilal Beigh, expressed his congratulations, stating, “We are putting up earnest efforts to bring more youngsters into our fold, and Zahid Kota’s achievement serves as an inspiration for all. It reflects our commitment to fostering a spirit of adventure and fitness among the youth.”