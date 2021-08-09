Zone Keegam wins Inter Zonal Kabaddi finals at Shopian

The tournament was organised by District Youth Services & Sports (DYS&S) Shopian in collaboration with District Information Centre Shopian under the supervision of District Youth Services and Sports Officer Shopian, Gurmukh Singh Dutta and District Information Officer Shopian, Showkat Ahmed Khan.

Zone Keegam won the match by 49: 21, while Zone Imam Sahib ended up as runner up. The 3rd position was attained by Zone Vehil. The final ceremony was presided over by the DDC members of the district.