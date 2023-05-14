Sports

ZPEO Amirakadal organises annual road race for students

ZPEO Amirakadal organises annual road race for students
GK Photo
GK NEWS SERVICE

Srinagar, May 14: An annual Road Race was organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports Zone Amirakadal from Dalgate Ghat No 1 to GHS Drugjan wherein 25 government, as well as private schools of Zone Amirakadal, took part with a participation of around 300 in the age group of U-14 and U-17 years Boys/Girls.

All the participants were full of enthusiasm. Convenor monitoring/Publicity committee Mir Fayaz with his tireless efforts made the event a grand event. Zonal Sports Officer, Dost Mohammad distributed medals among the winners at the concluding function along with the Headmaster GHS Drugjan.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com