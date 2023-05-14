ZPEO Amirakadal organises annual road race for students

Srinagar, May 14: An annual Road Race was organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports Zone Amirakadal from Dalgate Ghat No 1 to GHS Drugjan wherein 25 government, as well as private schools of Zone Amirakadal, took part with a participation of around 300 in the age group of U-14 and U-17 years Boys/Girls.
All the participants were full of enthusiasm. Convenor monitoring/Publicity committee Mir Fayaz with his tireless efforts made the event a grand event. Zonal Sports Officer, Dost Mohammad distributed medals among the winners at the concluding function along with the Headmaster GHS Drugjan.