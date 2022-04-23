10 families rendered homeless as fire destroys seven houses in Srinagar

With the huge flames approaching his own house, Waseem sprinted back to get his kids downstairs, “After rescuing my daughter and son, I went inside again to grab some clothes but the fire was all over the first floor, making it impossible to even stand on the stairs,” said Waseem, a driver by profession.

Seven houses were destroyed in the overnight blaze, five among them reduced to rubble, leaving ten families homeless.

Mohammad Rafiq Mir, from whose house the fire started, said that he was downstairs with his family when someone shouted about the fire. As Mir came out, he saw huge flames coming out from the attic of his home.

“There was no gas cylinder, no electricity connection, nothing flammable. I can’t comprehend what ignited the flames,” said a sobbing Mir.